Paige DeSorbo and Joe D’Amelio Spotted Together in Capri

CAPRI, Italy – Reality television star Paige DeSorbo and marketing executive Joe D’Amelio were seen together in Capri last week, reigniting rumors of their romance.

The couple, noted for their appearances together since earlier this year, were photographed holding hands, confirming that their relationship is alive and well. An eyewitness told Deuxmoi that the pair looked “very much together” while enjoying the Italian getaway.

This sighting follows a period of public speculation after the two were first seen together at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Despite a lull in sightings, insiders reported that DeSorbo, 32, and D’Amelio have been dating quietly since her split with Southern Charm star Craig Conover in November 2024.

A source close to DeSorbo revealed that her relationship with D’Amelio is “going really well.” It reportedly took her a few months to feel ready for a new relationship post-Conover, but D’Amelio has been a refreshing presence in her life. “He’s calm, grounded, and much more low-key, which is exactly what Paige needed,” the source said.

D’Amelio serves as the senior vice-president of football marketing at Klutch Sports Group, a high-profile sports agency. Friends of DeSorbo have noted that she seems much happier recently, displaying a more vibrant side of her personality.

DeSorbo previously commented on her dating life during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live, stating, “I’m absolutely dating people and having a very good time,” although denying anything serious at the time. Her split from Conover was described as amicable, with both parties acknowledging the need to move on.

While neither DeSorbo nor D’Amelio have publicly confirmed their relationship status, their recent appearance together in Capri suggests that they are embracing this new chapter in their lives.