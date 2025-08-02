Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series

New York, NY — Reality star Paige DeSorbo has made headlines with her romantic life since her debut on Bravo’s ‘Summer House‘ in season 3. After several relationships, including her most recent one, DeSorbo shared her experiences and announced her departure from the series.

DeSorbo first captured viewer attention during her summer in the Hamptons, filmed in 2018. She sparked a brief romance with a housemate but later dated Perry Rahbar off-screen. Her relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Conover lasted three years before it ended in late 2024. DeSorbo confirmed her exit from ‘Summer House,’ stating, ‘I just feel like I gave all I could give,’ which reflected her feelings during the transition after seven seasons.

During her time on the show, DeSorbo’s relationships were documented on-screen, giving fans insights into her dating life. In season 3, she famously had a kitchen pantry hookup with a fellow cast member, but that fizzled out as the summer ended.

In season 4, she introduced her boyfriend Rahbar to fans, but by October 2020, she revealed on her podcast, ‘Giggly Squad,’ that they had broken up even before they had formally discussed it. ‘I am a single girl about the town now,’ she said, confirming her change in relationship status.

Additionally, during her time filming ‘Winter House’ in early 2021, DeSorbo had a flirtation with Denver, but it did not lead to a serious relationship.

DeSorbo and Conover’s initial friendship blossomed into romance after he became single in May 2021. They publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2021 at a wedding, and they appeared together on both ‘Summer House’ and ‘Southern Charm.’ The couple’s split was confirmed by DeSorbo in December 2024.

As she forges a new path, rumors suggest DeSorbo has been dating someone new since her split with Conover. An insider told Us Weekly in July 2025, ‘It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy.’