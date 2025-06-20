Paige Spiranac Dazzles Fans with Glamorous Outfit Online

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Paige Spiranac is back in the spotlight, promoting her various projects after the U.S. Open last weekend. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has used her social media platform to captivate fans with her golf expertise and fashion sense.

Spiranac, who debuted in the magazine in 2018 and returned for a special feature in 2024, is recognized as a leading influencer in the golf world. This week, she wowed her followers with a stunning formal outfit. The curvy gown featured a flattering sweetheart neckline and cape sleeves, showcasing Spiranac’s signature style.

In her recent mirror selfie, she flaunted her glam look complete with a dark smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink lip. The 32-year-old also shared a link to her subscription-based platform, where fans can access exclusive content. “Green never looked so good! ❤️⛳️♥️,” a fan commented on her post.

Spiranac began her content creation journey around a decade ago. She gained popularity after her photos flooded social media, amassing 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Despite her success, she has faced challenges being in the public eye.

“I try to separate my job from who I am as a person,” Spiranac said in an interview with SI Swimsuit last year. “It’s hard to do that at times because I am the brand.” Her ability to separate her personal identity from her public persona has been crucial for her well-being.

Over the years, Spiranac has emerged as an anti-bullying advocate, supporting women facing unjust criticism, which she knows all too well. She serves as an ambassador for the Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating digital abuse.