Sports
Paige Spiranac Defends Fashion Choices Amid Criticism
NEW YORK CITY, NY – Paige Spiranac, a prominent figure in golf and social media, has openly challenged her critics regarding her fashion choices while playing. In a recent interview, Spiranac addressed ongoing criticisms about her attire on the golf course, asserting that she will not conform to others’ expectations.
“I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that,” Spiranac explained. “My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear.” She indicated that her style leans towards more form-fitting and stylish outfits, reflecting her belief in individual expression.
While a top golfer at San Diego State, Spiranac chose to forgo a traditional professional career to build her presence on social media, where she now has a massive following. She previously shared that her background as a gymnast led her to prefer workout clothes over conventional golf attire, leading her to wear tank tops and leggings instead of collared shirts.
“And so I started wearing tank tops and leggings, and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game,” Spiranac recalled. “I’m an athlete and I like what I wear. I feel very comfortable with what I wear.”
Spiranac further emphasized the importance of body positivity, particularly for young girls. She stated, “I don’t want young girls to grow up feeling insecure about their body or everyone telling them, no, they should cover up. They should be proud of their body.”
In July 2023, she highlighted a disparity in reactions to men and women’s body exposure in sports, commenting on a video featuring male baseball players that drew no criticism. “Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she noted on social media.
Spiranac is also set to make a cameo in the upcoming film, “Happy Gilmore 2,” adding to her growing list of achievements in both sports and entertainment.
