Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Final Set for Sunday in Sharjah

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to clash in the T20I Tri-Series final on September 7. The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, starting at 8:30 PM IST.

This final serves as a vital match for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. Both teams have performed impressively in the tournament, each securing three wins out of four games. However, they stumbled against each other in the double round-robin stage.

In their earlier encounter, Afghanistan handed Pakistan an 18-run defeat while defending a 169-run total. Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will need to be cautious of Afghanistan’s strong bowling attack, especially given their experiences in the previous match.

The toss for the final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST, just half an hour before the start of the game. Fans in India can stream the match live on the FanCode app and website, but there will be no television broadcast of the match.

Both teams have determined rosters ready for action. Pakistan’s lineup includes players like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, while Afghanistan will rely on the leadership of Rashid Khan and key contributions from players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

This final has the potential for high stakes and thrilling cricket, with both teams eager for victory as they head into a busy cricket season.