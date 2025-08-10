Pakistan Claims Victory Over West Indies in Thrilling 1st ODI

Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago — Pakistan triumphed over West Indies by five wickets on August 8, 2025, in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Chasing a target of 281, Pakistan reached 284 for 5 in 48.5 overs, securing victory with seven balls to spare.

The standout performance came from debutant Hassan Nawaz and all-rounder Hussain Talat, who formed an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs for the sixth wicket. Nawaz finished with 63 not out off 54 balls, while Talat contributed 41 not out from 37 balls.

West Indies, batting first, managed to score 280 runs, with Evin Lewis top-scoring at 60 runs. Shai Hope and Roston Chase also provided crucial contributions, making 55 and 53 runs respectively. Pakistan’s bowlers, particularly Shaheen Afridi, who took 4 wickets for 51 runs, and Naseem Shah with 3 for 55, effectively tied down the West Indies batsmen, especially towards the end of their innings.

Pakistan’s chase began shakily when opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for just 5 runs. However, Babar Azam (47) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) steadied the innings with a promising partnership. Rizwan highlighted the importance of Nawaz and Talat’s performance during a post-match press conference, stating, “Hassan Nawaz and Talat deserve all the credit. The conditions weren’t easy, but their partnership was crucial.”

Despite an uneasy start, Nawaz and Talat kept their composure and guided the team to victory. Rizwan noted the areas for improvement, particularly in the bowling department, saying, “We want to improve a bit on our bowling. The ball was gripping in the first half, and we gave away too many runs towards the end.”

The next match of the ODI series is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue, with Pakistan currently leading the series 1-0.