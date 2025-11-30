Pakistan Clinches T20I Tri-Series Title Against Sri Lanka

Rawalpindi, Pakistan – On November 29, 2025, Pakistan secured the title in the T20I Tri-Series with a convincing 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Stadium. This stunning win marks a significant turnaround for Pakistan in front of their home crowd.

Pakistan, who elected to field first, restricted Sri Lanka to 114 runs in 20 overs. Fast bowler Mohammad Nawaz shone, taking 3 wickets for just 17 runs. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Batting first, Sri Lanka struggled against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling. Dushmantha Chameera and the rest of the bowlers could not find a rhythm as wickets fell at regular intervals. Only Kamindu Mendis made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring 59 runs.

Pakistan’s innings began on shaky ground with early wickets falling. However, Babar Azam‘s steady performance, finishing not out with 37 runs, guided the team home comfortably. His composed batting was pivotal in the run chase.

Salman Agha, Pakistan’s captain, expressed pride in his team’s performance: “This tournament has been a great preparation for us leading into the World Cup. Our players are stepping up when needed, and we are ready for the challenges ahead.”

Sri Lanka’s skipper, Dasun Shanaka, acknowledged the need for improvement but highlighted the positives from the tournament, including strong performances from players like Mendis and Chameera.

The successful final marks a historic win for Pakistan on home soil, as this is their first multi-team series final victory in Pakistan.