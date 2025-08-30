Pakistan Defeats Afghanistan by 39 Runs in T20I Tri-Series Opener

SHARJAH, UAE — Pakistan emerged victorious in the opening match of the T20I Tri-Series, defeating Afghanistan by 39 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Captain Salman Agha played a key role, scoring an unbeaten 53 runs off 36 balls, while fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed four wickets, leading Pakistan to a strong start in the tournament.

Agha’s innings featured three sixes and three fours, helping Pakistan post a total of 182 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Afghanistan was bowled out for 143 runs in 19.5 overs before a vibrant crowd of 16,000 spectators.

Haris Rauf’s impressive bowling figures of 4 for 31 complemented Shaheen Afridi’s 2 for 21. Meanwhile, spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem contributed with two wickets each, effectively dismantling the Afghan batting lineup.

Afghanistan began their innings promisingly with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 38 runs off 27 balls. However, the turning point came in the 12th over when Rauf claimed two wickets, greatly shifting momentum in favor of Pakistan. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan attempted to salvage the innings with a quick-fire 39 runs but fell victim to Rauf, marking the end of their hopes for victory.

Post-match, Salman Agha was awarded Player of the Match for his contribution. He noted the importance of adapting to the pitch conditions early on to maximize scoring later. “I assessed the situation in the first few overs and backed myself to score runs when it mattered,” Agha said.

Rashid Khan expressed disappointment at their batting collapse, highlighting the critical need for better performance in future games. “We lost crucial wickets in the middle overs, which cost us dearly. We needed to rotate the strike better,” he stated. Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to face the United Arab Emirates in their next match on Saturday, providing them little time for recovery.

The tri-series will help both teams prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup, further emphasizing the significance of the performances in these matches.