Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener

Lauderhill, Florida – Pakistan claimed a 14-run victory over West Indies in the first T20 match of their series on August 1, 2025. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in one over while Saim Ayub excelled with both bat and ball.

After losing a recent T20 series to Bangladesh, Pakistan aimed to make a strong statement in Lauderhill. They batted first, scoring 178-6, with Ayub leading the charge with a solid 57 runs from 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Ayub and Fakhar Zaman (28) built a strong 81-run partnership for the second wicket, pushing the score to 107 in the 12th over. However, West Indies’ Jason Holder dismissed Ayub lbw, sparking a shift in momentum.

Shamar Joseph, recalled to the team, added pressure on Pakistan’s batting lineup with an impressive bowling performance of 3-30 in four overs. Yet, Pakistan’s total of 178 proved sufficient as their spinners took control of the game.

Nawaz started his over by dismissing Jewel Andrew, who scored 35, ending a threatening 72-run opening stand. He followed up by taking the wickets of Johnson Charles (35) and Gudakesh Motie (0) on successive deliveries, sending West Indies tumbling to 75-3.

West Indies captain Shai Hope‘s dismissal for just two runs worsened their situation as the team lost four wickets for just five runs. Although Holder and Joseph made late contributions, scoring 30 and 21 respectively, the West Indies ended their innings at 164-7.

Ayub was named player of the match with bowling figures of 2-20, while Nawaz achieved 3-23. The defeat marked a disappointing start to the series for West Indies, who had suffered comprehensive defeats in their recent series against Australia.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised his team’s performance, stating, “We assessed the conditions really well. Started strong and finished even better. We were outstanding in the middle overs and picked up crucial wickets, especially the spinners.”

The second and third matches of the T20 series will also take place in Lauderhill on the following Saturday and Sunday.