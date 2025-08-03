Sports
Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
Lauderhill, Florida – Pakistan claimed a 14-run victory over West Indies in the first T20 match of their series on August 1, 2025. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in one over while Saim Ayub excelled with both bat and ball.
After losing a recent T20 series to Bangladesh, Pakistan aimed to make a strong statement in Lauderhill. They batted first, scoring 178-6, with Ayub leading the charge with a solid 57 runs from 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
Ayub and Fakhar Zaman (28) built a strong 81-run partnership for the second wicket, pushing the score to 107 in the 12th over. However, West Indies’ Jason Holder dismissed Ayub lbw, sparking a shift in momentum.
Shamar Joseph, recalled to the team, added pressure on Pakistan’s batting lineup with an impressive bowling performance of 3-30 in four overs. Yet, Pakistan’s total of 178 proved sufficient as their spinners took control of the game.
Nawaz started his over by dismissing Jewel Andrew, who scored 35, ending a threatening 72-run opening stand. He followed up by taking the wickets of Johnson Charles (35) and Gudakesh Motie (0) on successive deliveries, sending West Indies tumbling to 75-3.
West Indies captain Shai Hope‘s dismissal for just two runs worsened their situation as the team lost four wickets for just five runs. Although Holder and Joseph made late contributions, scoring 30 and 21 respectively, the West Indies ended their innings at 164-7.
Ayub was named player of the match with bowling figures of 2-20, while Nawaz achieved 3-23. The defeat marked a disappointing start to the series for West Indies, who had suffered comprehensive defeats in their recent series against Australia.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised his team’s performance, stating, “We assessed the conditions really well. Started strong and finished even better. We were outstanding in the middle overs and picked up crucial wickets, especially the spinners.”
The second and third matches of the T20 series will also take place in Lauderhill on the following Saturday and Sunday.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown