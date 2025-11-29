Sports
Pakistan to Face Sri Lanka in T20I Tri-Series Final
LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I Tri-Series on Sunday, February 28, 2026, at Gaddafi Stadium. The match is set to start at 7 PM local time.
Both teams have shown impressive performances throughout the series, with Pakistan narrowly defeating Bangladesh in the semifinals to secure their place in the final. Sri Lanka dominated their semifinal against Afghanistan, showcasing their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam emphasized the importance of the match, stating, “We have played well throughout the series and are looking forward to bringing the trophy home. We know Sri Lanka is a tough opponent, but we are up for the challenge.”
Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Reaching the final is always special, and we hope to continue our winning momentum from the semifinals.”
The match is expected to attract a large crowd, with fans hoping to see a thrilling contest between two cricketing rivals. The last time these two teams met in a T20I final was in 2021, where Pakistan emerged victorious.
As the series has progressed, players from both sides have stood out. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has been a standout bowler, while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has showcased his all-around capabilities.
With stakes high, both teams are strategizing last-minute changes to their lineups to gain the upper hand in what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tri-series.
