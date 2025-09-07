Pakistan Faces Afghanistan in Thrilling T20I Tri-Series Final

SHARJAH, UAE – Pakistan‘s cricket team is set to clash with Afghanistan in the final of the T20I tri-series after Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. The match takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 7, 2025.

Both teams have previously met in the tournament with Pakistan winning their first encounter, but Afghanistan bounced back in their second meeting, dominating the game with strong performances from their bowlers and batters. The toss has played a crucial role in this series, with teams batting first enjoying a significant advantage due to deteriorating pitch conditions later in the evening.

Afghanistan’s lineup includes key players such as Rashid Khan, who leads the side, and notable performers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal. Pakistan’s squad showcases talents like Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz, aiming to reclaim their winning form in this crucial match.

Earlier in the series, Afghanistan had bested Pakistan by 18 runs in their fourth match, showcasing their bowling prowess with spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan dominating the middle overs. They restricted Pakistan to 151 runs while batting first to secure their victory.

Tony Hemming, a former head curator, provided insight into pitch conditions, noting that recent grass cover could change game dynamics, offering better pace and carry for the bowlers. This could present new challenges for both teams.

As fans eagerly await the match, it remains to be seen which team will rise to the occasion in what promises to be a thrilling final. The winner will claim the tri-series title, alongside bragging rights in this fierce rivalry.