Pakistan Faces Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Opener

Dubai, UAE — Pakistan will kick off its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on Friday, September 12, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Entering the tournament after a convincing win in the T20 Tri-Nation Series, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs, Pakistan is looking to build on that momentum. However, notable players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are absent from the squad, leaving Pakistani fans curious about the team’s performance.

Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson emphasized the importance of clear communication ahead of the match. He had previously addressed Babar and Rizwan’s shortcomings in T20 internationals, indicating his strategy to reshape the team amidst a relatively young lineup.

Pakistan’s squad includes captain Salman Ali Agha, alongside players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, while Oman, captained by Jatinder Singh, features a mix of experienced and rookie players aiming to make their mark in their debut Asia Cup.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Agha said. “We’re in very good shape and fully prepared.” The clash will also serve as a precursor to Pakistan’s rivalry match against India on September 14, generating excitement among fans.

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the Sony Liv app and website as well as the OTTplay app. Anticipation is high as both teams prepare for their opening clash.