Pakistan and South Africa Clash in WCL 2025 Final

BIRMINGHAM, England — Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions are set to face off in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 at Edgbaston Stadium on Saturday, August 2, at 9 PM IST.

Pakistan secured their spot in the final due to a walkover after the Indian team protested against their semifinal match, citing national sentiments. Meanwhile, South Africa advanced by earning a nail-biting victory against Australia, winning by just one run.

This championship final will be an exciting matchup between two teams with very different journeys. While Pakistan enters the final with an unbeaten streak throughout the league stage, South Africa is riding a wave of momentum following their thrilling win.

AB de Villiers leads the South African side and has shown impressive form in the tournament, scoring two centuries. Despite a slow performance in the semifinal, where he managed just six runs, he aims to play a pivotal role in the final.

Pakistan’s squad includes notable players such as Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, and Fawad Alam, led by captain Shoaib Malik. Their impressive performance in earlier matches has made them a formidable opponent.

The broadcast of the match will be available live on the Star Sports Network for viewers in India, and it can also be streamed via the FanCode app and website.

The match marks an important clash for both teams; Pakistan seeks its first WCL title after a loss in the previous year’s final against India. As both teams take to one of England’s iconic cricket venues, fans can expect a thrilling contest.

For further coverage and real-time updates during the match, tune in to the Star Sports channels and online streaming services.