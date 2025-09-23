Pakistan and Sri Lanka Face Off in Crucial Asia Cup Match

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash in a must-win match during the Super Fours of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23, at 6:30 p.m. local time at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Both teams have lost their opening Super Fours games, putting their chances of reaching the finals in jeopardy.

The tournament format requires the top two teams from the Super Fours to advance to the final, which is scheduled in Dubai on September 28. Currently, India and Bangladesh lead the group with two points each after winning their respective matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Former champions Sri Lanka lost to Bangladesh by four wickets, while Pakistan fell to arch-rivals India for the second time in a week, struggling to maintain momentum. This match offers both teams a chance to revitalize their campaigns and keep hopes alive for the final.

Historically, Pakistan has an edge over Sri Lanka in T20 encounters, winning 13 of 23 matches; however, Sri Lanka has beaten Pakistan in their last five T20Is. With a strong lineup led by Charith Asalanka, and a successful run in the group stages, Sri Lanka enters as the favorite. For Pakistan, recovering from recent heavy losses is crucial.

The winner of the match could rank anywhere from first to third in the Super Fours, depending on their net run rate. The losing team, however, faces a dire situation, needing to win their remaining matches by large margins to have any hopes of advancing.

Pakistan, seeking redemption, is expected to make changes to their lineup. Salman Agha is likely to retain captaincy, while key players like Hasan Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem may return to bolster the side after recent underperformance. Similarly, Sri Lanka is contemplating changes, examining the form of their lower-order batters.

This highly anticipated match not only has tournament implications but also bears the weight of historic rivalry, highlighting the importance and excitement surrounding the Asia Cup.