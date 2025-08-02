Pakistan Tops West Indies in T20I Opener by 14 Runs

LAUDERHILL, Florida — Pakistan secured a narrow victory over West Indies in the first Twenty20 International on July 31, winning by 14 runs at Central Broward Regional Park. This marks the beginning of a three-match T20I series, with both teams looking to refine their squads ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2026.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 178 runs, led by Saim Ayub, who made a half-century. Captain Salman Ali Agha praised his team’s performance, stating they assessed the conditions well, particularly during the middle overs where they picked up crucial wickets.

Saim Ayub, awarded Player of the Match, acknowledged the challenging pitch but emphasized the importance of partnerships. He mentioned, “Our mindset was to build partnerships and not panic,” highlighting the team’s flexibility in strategy. His performance, alongside contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Nawaz, allowed Pakistan to reach a competitive score.

In response, the West Indies struggled to keep pace, finishing their innings at 164 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers, particularly Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem, were instrumental in crippling the West Indies batting order. Nawaz’s off-spin earned him critical wickets, while Sufiyan maintained pressure throughout the innings.

West Indies Captain Shai Hope expressed disappointment in the batting display, stating, “We didn’t bat well at all. We need to learn from our mistakes quickly.” He noted that the team’s inability to build significant partnerships was a major factor in their defeat.

The two teams will face off again on August 1, with the final match scheduled for August 3 at the same venue. Both squads are keen to improve their form, following disappointing recent performances. The West Indies come off a 5-0 loss to Australia, while Pakistan seeks to rebound after a series defeat to Bangladesh.

With a long season ahead that includes the T20 World Cup, both sides are looking to find their rhythm. Captain Salman Ali Agha emphasized the need to adapt to conditions, noting, “We are very excited, and our preparations are fully ready.”