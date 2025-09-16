Pakistan Women Aim for World Cup Preparation Against South Africa

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana emphasized the importance of their upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against South Africa as a crucial step in preparing for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The series begins on September 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In a pre-match press conference on Monday, Sana stated, “The specific aim is to prepare for the World Cup and execute our plans in this series.” The three-match ODI series, which takes place on September 16, 19, and 22, will provide the team with a chance to practice their skills ahead of the World Cup, which will be held from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka.

With political tensions preventing travel between India and Pakistan, all of Pakistan’s World Cup matches will be staged in Colombo, Sri Lanka. “A series like this is very beneficial for the team ahead of the World Cup. It gives the players a good opportunity to put into practice all the preparation they have done in recent times,” Fatima added.

The Pakistan squad has undergone a two-week training camp that included practice sessions designed to improve their batting, areas that Sana stated needed more support. “Everyone knows Pakistan relies on their bowling attack, so this time our focus will be on getting more support from the batting unit as well,” Sana said.

South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, also acknowledged the significance of the series. “This series is an important part of our preparations for the World Cup. The conditions will be similar to those at the World Cup, so it’s a great opportunity for us to get ready,” she added. Wolvaardt highlighted Pakistan’s strengths, particularly their ability to handle spin.

The last encounter between the two teams was in September 2023, where Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory in an ICC Women’s Championship match. This victory gives Pakistan players confidence as they prepare to face South Africa in their home series.

The first ball of each ODI will be bowled at 3:30 PM local time. As excitement builds, the series is expected to be a fitting prelude to the World Cup.