Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’

New York, NY – Palantir Technologies‘ CEO, Alex Karp, dismissed claims that former President Donald Trump is a fascist during a recent interview. Karp stated, ‘Of course not. I think that’s stupid, honestly,’ emphasizing the absurdity of the accusation.

Reflecting on his experience growing up in Germany, Karp said, ‘I spent time with actual fascists. We have a democratic society, and he won in a landslide.’ He added that he does not agree with Trump’s policies, but he finds the labeling of Trump as a fascist to be excessive.

The interviewer referenced Karp’s academic background, asking about accusations related to U.S. government investments in private companies, including Palantir. Karp noted, ‘We’ll cross that road when we get there,’ regarding potential future government requests for financial partnerships.

Karp explained that businesses approaching the government for funds typically do so in times of distress, stating, ‘We’ve made terrific business decisions and we want your help. Why wouldn’t the American people participate?’ His remarks come as discussions about government involvement with key industries continue to grow.