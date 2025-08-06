Palantir Reports Record Revenue, Shares Surge After Earnings

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Palantir Technologies announced its second quarter earnings, revealing record revenue that exceeded $1 billion for the first time in its history. The company reported total revenue of $1.004 billion, marking a 14% increase sequentially and a remarkable 48% increase year-over-year. CEO Alex Karp described the results as “phenomenal” as the company’s stock surged 4.1% during the regular trading session and maintained that gain in after-hours trading.

For the current quarter, Palantir’s management forecasted revenue between $1.083 billion and $1.087 billion. Furthermore, they raised their full-year revenue guidance to between $4.142 billion and $4.150 billion. Karp noted that U.S. commercial revenue growth is projected to exceed 85% to more than $1.302 billion.

The company’s strong performance is attributed to the increasing impact of artificial intelligence on its operations. The “rule of 40” score, a measure combining revenue growth and profitability, reached an impressive 94%. “We are guiding to the highest sequential quarterly revenue growth in our company’s history,” Karp said, highlighting a 50% year-over-year growth in the latest forecast.

Overall, investors are showing greater enthusiasm for companies involved in global power production and data center developments, especially after recent positive shifts in U.S. trade policy. As Palantir continues to capitalize on AI advancements, analysts expect ongoing momentum in its stock performance.