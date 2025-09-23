Palermo Releases Player Lineup for Coppa Italia Clash with Udinese

PALERMO, Italy – Palermo has announced its roster for the upcoming Coppa Italia match against Udinese at Bluenergy Stadium on Tuesday. The team is looking to continue its strong performance in both league and cup competitions.

Head coach is confident as he announces 18 players for the crucial round of 16 matchup. Key players included in the lineup are Augello, Palumbo, Gomes, and Brunori, among others. Notable absences are Mattia Bani, Bartosz Bereszyński, and Salim Diakité, who will train separately.

The match is significant for both teams, as Udinese suffered a heavy defeat to AC Milan last weekend, losing 3-0 in Serie A. Coach Kosta Runjaic will need to make adjustments due to several injuries within his squad. Goalkeeper Daniele Padelli is out until the end of September, and striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is also sidelined.

Despite the setbacks, Udinese remains competitive after starting their Coppa Italia campaign with a victory over Carrarese. Meanwhile, Palermo enters this match unbeaten in their last four league outings, with victories against teams including Bari, thanks to solid performances from players like Jeremy Le Douaron and Claudio Gomes.

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET in the U.S., and fans are looking forward to a thrilling encounter, eager to see if Palermo can extend their cup journey against Udinese.