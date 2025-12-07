Palestine Readies for Crucial Arab Cup Match Against Syria

RAMALLAH, December 6, 2025 (WAFA) – The Palestine national football team is prepared for a key match against Syria this Sunday in the final group stage of the 2025 Arab Cup. Head coach Ihab Abu Jazar emphasized the importance of advancing to the next round during a press conference.

Abu Jazar highlighted the team’s solid performances against Qatar and Tunisia, stating, “Qualification is our priority. For us, it’s a three-point match, and we always aim for victory.” He acknowledged that Syria poses a tough challenge, noting their skilled players and effective teamwork.

“Palestinian and Syrian teams share many tactical similarities, making the match even more challenging. However, I believe our players will perform outstandingly,” Abu Jazar said. He expressed some concern over physical fatigue from previous matches but reassured that all players are fit, thanks to intensive recovery efforts.

“We have outstanding players. We are playing without pressure, which has helped us perform well in the tournament,” he added.

Player Ahmed Taha also spoke about their recent success, highlighting the impressive game against Tunisia and expressing confidence for the upcoming match. “Every match we play is important, and our focus now is on facing Syria, who are also ready for competition,” Taha stated.

The match is scheduled for 7:00 PM Jerusalem time, occurring concurrently with another crucial game between Qatar and Tunisia. Currently, Palestine leads the group with 4 points, while Syria follows closely on goal difference.