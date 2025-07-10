Palestinian Activist Files $20M Suit Against Trump Administration

NEW YORK — Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil filed a claim for $20 million in damages against the Trump administration on Thursday, alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. Khalil’s legal battle stems from his detention for over three months by federal agents, stemming from his protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Khalil, a 30-year-old graduate student at Columbia University, claims he was wrongfully arrested on March 8, 2025, and labeled an antisemite by the government. In his statement, Khalil expressed determination, stating, “They are abusing their power because they think they are untouchable. Unless they feel there is some sort of accountability, it will continue to go unchecked.”

The lawsuit, which is a precursor to a full filing under the Federal Tort Claims Act, names the Department of Homeland Security, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the State Department as defendants. Khalil has not been charged with any crime, and his deportation case is ongoing.

During his detention in an immigration facility, Khalil reported severe conditions, including being denied medication and losing significant weight due to poor food quality. He described the experience as “frightening” and stated, “I cannot remember a night when I didn’t go to sleep hungry.”

Khalil was eventually released on June 20, 2025, after a federal judge ruled that the government’s case against him likely violated constitutional protections. In an emotional moment, he reflected on his son’s birth, which he missed while in jail, saying, “This is something I will never forgive.”

In response to the lawsuit, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, referred to Khalil’s claims as “absurd” and accused him of threatening Jewish students with his rhetoric. Meanwhile, Khalil stated he would share any settlement with others targeted for their pro-Palestinian speech.

This lawsuit reflects the broader tensions surrounding political activism and immigration enforcement in the United States.