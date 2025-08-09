Palestinian Footballer Suleiman al-Obeid Killed in Gaza Attack

Gaza City, Gaza Strip – Suleiman al-Obeid, a prominent Palestinian footballer, was killed in an Israeli attack while waiting for humanitarian aid on Wednesday, according to the Palestine Football Association (PFA).

The 41-year-old, nicknamed the “Palestinian Pelé,” was among several civilians targeted by Israeli forces near an aid distribution center in southern Gaza. The PFA called al-Obeid one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football, noting he scored over 100 goals during his career.

Born on March 24, 1984, al-Obeid began his journey with Khadamat al-Shati, later playing for Markaz Shabab al-Am’ari in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Sport. His international career began in 2007 with the Palestinian national team, where he earned 24 caps and scored two memorable goals.

The PFA highlighted one particular goal—a stunning scissor-kick against Yemen during the 2010 West Asian Football Federation championship. His exceptional skill on the pitch earned him the affectionate title of “the Palestinian Pelé,” recognizing his talent among Palestinian athletes.

Al-Obeid’s death is part of a rising number of fatalities in Gaza’s sports community, with reports indicating that at least 662 athletes and their family members have died since the war began on October 2023. The PFA stated that among them, 421 were footballers, with many victims having perished from starvation, including 103 children.

He leaves behind a wife and five children. The PFA expressed deep sorrow over his death, further emphasizing the toll the ongoing conflict has taken on Palestinian athletes and sports facilities. According to their report, 288 sports facilities, predominantly in Gaza, have been damaged or destroyed, impacting stadiums, training grounds, gyms, and clubhouses.

Over 1,300 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in violent incidents related to humanitarian aid distribution since late May. Medical sources indicated that 18 people were killed this past Wednesday as the humanitarian crisis worsens in the region.