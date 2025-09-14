Entertainment
PaleyFest Reveals Lineup for Fall TV Previews Event
Los Angeles, CA – PaleyFest has announced its panel lineup for the Fall TV Previews taking place on September 16. This year’s event will showcase prominent creators and cast members from several upcoming series.
The lineup includes the third season of the popular walking dead spin-off focused on Norman Reedus‘ character Daryl Dixon, and a new HBO limited series titled Task, created by Brad Ingelsby, known for Mare of Easttown. A highly anticipated true-crime thriller will also be featured during the event.
Panels will be available via live stream on Paley’s YouTube channel for fans unable to attend in person. The full schedule has also been released for viewers looking to catch their favorite shows’ panel discussions.
The first panel kicks off at 10 a.m. PT, moderated by Hunter Ingram and featuring cast and creators from various shows. The day continues with several discussions, including those on new endeavors from CBS and HBO.
Ticket sales have been robust, indicating strong interest in this year’s offerings. Fans eagerly await insights and behind-the-scenes commentary from their favorite stars.
The event promises to deliver an exciting glimpse into the coming fall season and engages viewers with personal interactions between cast members and creators.
