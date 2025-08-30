Palm Beach County’s Most Famous Residents: A Star-Studded Lineup

JUPITER, Fla. — From top-tier athletes to world-renowned musicians, Palm Beach County has long been a haven for celebrities. Many famous figures have called this area home, creating a unique tapestry of culture and entertainment.

Among the notable residents is former President Donald Trump, who has ties to different communities in the county. Bruce Springsteen, also known as The Boss, often spends winters in Palm Beach, where his daughter, Jessica, participates in local equestrian events. His love for the area is evident in his social media posts showcasing local landmarks.

In the sports realm, Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, owns several million-dollar properties in the area, including a home in a Jupiter community. He is married to Yvette Prieto, and the couple has deep local ties.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has lived in North Palm Beach for over 50 years, where he has played numerous rounds with presidents and has made significant contributions to the sport.

Hollywood also has its share of Palm Beach County residents. Celebrities like Billy Joel and Jon Bon Jovi frequently dine at local hotspots. In 2024, Bon Jovi contributed to a charity dinner that raised significant funds for substance abuse programs in the area.

Other high-profile residents include former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who recently purchased a $13 million property in Delray Beach, and Wayne Gretzky, hailed as the greatest NHL player, who resides in Jupiter with his family.

In addition to these sports legends, TV personalities like Howard Stern and Sean Hannity have made their homes in this vibrant county, joining the ranks of the rich and famous.

Overall, Palm Beach County stands out as a gathering place for celebrities, offering a blend of natural beauty, luxury living, and an engaged community.