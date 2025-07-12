TJ Palma and Iris Kendall: Love Island Reunion Possible After Villa Exit

Fiji – Love Island USA contestant TJ Palma is not ruling out a possible reunion with Iris Kendall after her time in the villa. In an interview with Us Weekly on July 10, TJ explained that Iris was initially very upset when he was eliminated.

“When I was first eliminated, she was super upset and everything. She’s like, ‘There’s nothing here for me anymore. I wanna leave,'” TJ recalled. To ease the situation, fellow contestants encouraged Iris to stay a little longer, suggesting that she take her time to make a decision.

TJ expressed support for Iris’s choice to remain in the villa. “I don’t want you to regret it,’ I said. You’re here for this experience, and you have only a week left, so you might as well continue.” He emphasized that while he wanted her to leave with him, he respected her choices.

Following TJ’s exit, Iris’s narrative in the villa has sparked significant chatter among fans and insiders. TJ noted that his surprise over Iris forming a connection with another contestant, Pepe Garcia, has waned. “It was definitely a shock at first, but looking back, I think it has been a long time coming. They really know each other well,” he said.

Despite his feelings, TJ affirmed that watching Iris and Pepe’s connection has its challenges. “I’m human. It’s definitely not the best. And you don’t see everything, so it always has my mind wondering,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Charlie Georgio, another eliminated contestant, remarked on the shift in dynamics within the villa. “I’m just glad they’re actually pursuing something,” he said about the new connections made in the wake of recent eliminations.

TJ plans to connect with Iris once filming ends. “I think the best thing is to have a conversation after it’s all said and done and see truly what happened; how she’s actually feeling and just go from there,” he said. Fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter for Iris and TJ beyond the villa.