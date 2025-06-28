Palmeiras Coach Defends Young Star Estêvão Amid Chelsea Move Anxiety

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Abel Ferreira, the head coach of Palmeiras, defended 18-year-old winger Estêvão on Friday after the young player expressed feelings of anxiety ahead of his upcoming transfer to Chelsea.

Estêvão, who will join the English club next month as part of a deal agreed upon last June, admitted he felt “anxiety” and “butterflies in my stomach” during a press conference earlier this week. His comments drew criticism from Palmeiras fans and local media, who believed he was distracted from the Club World Cup tournament.

The young star’s remarks came as Palmeiras prepares to face rival Brazilian team Botafogo in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

“It’s really difficult. It’s like a dream that I’m going to make come true,” Estêvão said. “I have to focus here, I have to work, but it’s not easy. The closer it gets, the more anxiety sets in. But I’m trying to focus here, to leave [Palmeiras] in the right way.”

Ferreira responded to the backlash during a news conference, stating that feeling nervous is normal, particularly for someone pursuing their dreams. “You know the difference between a human and an animal? What distinguishes one from the other? It’s feelings, and emotions,” he said. “It’s normal for a boy who had a dream that’s becoming a reality. It’s normal that [Estêvão] feels that. He’s an 18-year-old kid, he was naive to say what he said. And a lot of you [the press] slaughtered him, which is what you do to players.”

Estêvão has been a key player for Palmeiras, starting all three of the club’s group games in the Club World Cup, where he provided three assists. He is regarded as one of South America’s top young talents, having made his senior debut last September.