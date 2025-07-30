Palmeiras and Corinthians Clash in Copa do Brasil Showdown

São Paulo, Brazil — The long-standing rivalry between Palmeiras and Corinthians reaches a new chapter this Wednesday at 9:30 PM in the Neo Química Arena, as they compete in the Copa do Brasil for the first time.

This matchup marks the 24th knockout stage encounter between the two teams, with Palmeiras holding the upper hand with 13 advancements compared to Corinthians’ 10. The historical rivalry dates back to May 6, 1917, when Palmeiras, then known as Palestra Italia, won the first match 3-0.

Recent history adds extra intensity to this bout. The Corinthians clinched the Paulistão title over Palmeiras in 2025, winning the first leg 1-0 and holding on for a 0-0 draw in the return. Notably, Corinthians’ goalkeeper, Hugo Souza, stood out by saving a penalty from Raphael Veiga during that final.

Despite their fierce competition, the overall match tally presents discrepancies. Palmeiras counts 394 encounters while Corinthians lists 384. This 10-match difference arises from Palmeiras considering tournaments like the Torneio Início, reflecting on games played with official uniforms and officiating even if they didn’t last the standard 90 minutes.

Palmeiras celebrates the most wins in the classic rivalry with 140, while Corinthians acknowledges 135 victories, as per their respective records. The largest margin of victory belongs to Palmeiras, who won 8-0 in 1933. The rival has recorded two notable triumphs of 5-1, once in 1952 and again in 1982.

This Copa do Brasil match will not only enrich their 39-competition history—ranging from state to international tournaments—but also serve as another key point in a heated rivalry that has captivated fans for over a century.