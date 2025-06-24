Sports
Palmeiras Defeats Al Ahly 2-0 Despite Weather Delay
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Brazil’s Palmeiras secured a 2-0 victory over Egypt’s Al Ahly in their Group A match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium on June 19, 2025. The game was interrupted for 50 minutes due to severe weather concerns.
The scoring began in the 49th minute when Al Ahly’s defender Wessam Abou Ali inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while attempting to defend a free kick taken by Anibal Moreno. This own goal marked the first goal in Group A after a combined 257 minutes of play without scoring.
Just ten minutes later, Palmeiras doubled their lead with a quick counter-attack that ended in a left-footed shot from substitute José Manuel Lopez, who had just entered the game at halftime.
Following Lopez’s goal, English referee Anthony Taylor halted the match for a weather-related timeout, advising spectators to seek shelter within the stadium. After 30 minutes, the conditions improved, allowing the game to resume with Palmeiras enjoying momentum.
Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira commented on the effect of the weather break: “It favors the team that is leading when you have a break like that. They were a difficult opponent but we kept our focus.”
Al Ahly coach José Riveiro focused on his team’s struggles, stating, “We felt a goal could come for us at any time…But in the second half, we didn’t have that good a half.”
The match commenced at midday in humid conditions reaching 31 degrees Celsius, which made play challenging for both teams. Rafael Veiga of Palmeiras was initially sent off with a red card in the first half, but the decision was reversed to a yellow following a VAR review.
With this victory, Palmeiras stands out in Group A with four points from two matches, positioning themselves well for the knockout stage. Their next match is against Inter Miami in Florida on June 25, while Al Ahly will face Porto in New Jersey.
Recent Posts
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win