Palmeiras Faces Chelsea in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown

PHILADELPHIA, USA — Palmeiras is set to take on Chelsea this Friday, July 4, 2025, in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. local time.

Palmeiras advanced to this round after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Botafogo in the Round of 16, thanks to Paulinho‘s overtime goal. However, they will be without Gustavo Gómez due to suspension, which could affect their defensive strategy against the powerful Blues.

Chelsea is coming off a dominant 4-1 win against Benfica, where goal contributions came from Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Manager Enzo Maresca aims to secure a victory to move closer to the final.

The matchup is notable as it pits teams from different continents against each other, with Palmeiras representing South America and Chelsea from Europe. Both teams are aiming to further solidify their respective positions in the global club football hierarchy.

Andrey Santos, who was chosen to fill in for the injured Reece James, will debut in this crucial match. Coach Maresca has assembled a lineup featuring Sánchez in goal, supported by a solid defense and an attacking trio that includes Cole Palmer, who has been in fine form.

Palmeiras, eager to maintain its unbeaten streak in the tournament, has drawn three of its four matches so far. The team hopes to recreate its success and upset Chelsea, who is favored to reach the final after securing a favorable draw.

If Palmeiras can pull off a win, they will face Fluminense in the semifinals, setting up a clash of Brazilian teams. Fluminense recently defeated Al Hilal, securing their spot after a solid performance in the tournament.