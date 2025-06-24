Palmeiras Faces Inter Miami in World Cup Clash Tonight

Miami, FL — Palmeiras is set to face Inter Miami tonight at 10 p.m. (Brasília time) in the third round of Group A in the World Club Cup. The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium and is crucial for both teams as they aim for a spot in the knockout stages.

Coach Abel Ferreira‘s squad will include Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, and Piquerez; Richard Ríos, Lucas Evangelista, and Raphael Veiga; Estêvão, Facundo Torres, and Flaco López. Ferreira has made three changes to the lineup compared to the last match, bringing in Marcos Rocha, Lucas Evangelista, and Flaco López, who replace Giay, Aníbal Moreno, and Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian team has been preparing intensely for this decisive match. Aníbal Moreno is recovering from a muscle edema and is likely to miss out, leading to Emiliano Martínez being favored for the central midfield position. Ferreira highlighted that both Mauricio and Flaco López performed well in the previous game against Al Ahly and could also secure a starting spot.

“They are both different players,” Ferreira remarked about Flaco López and another forward. “Flaco is strong in the air, has speed, and is left-footed. We have to be patient with him as he is still young and can grow immensely with experience.”

Palmeiras currently leads Group A with four points and a draw tonight would guarantee their position at the top and advance them to the next stage of the tournament. On the other hand, Inter Miami is participating in the World Cup for the first time, having been founded in 2018.

The stakes are high for both teams, making this matchup one to watch as they strive for progression in the distinguished tournament.