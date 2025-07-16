Palmeiras Faces Mirassol in Critical Brasileirão Showdown

São Paulo, Brazil – Palmeiras is set to face Mirassol on Wednesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. (Brasília time) during the 14th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The match will take place at Allianz Parque and will be broadcast live on Premiere.

The Alviverde, coming off a recent exit from the FIFA Club World Cup, is looking to respond quickly in the league. Currently in fifth place with 22 points, Palmeiras is five points behind the league leaders, Flamengo, and has two games in hand.

On the other hand, Mirassol enters the match after a 45-day break. Prior to the international pause, the team was on a winning streak, having secured two victories against São Paulo (2-0 away) and Sport (1-0 at home), as well as three wins and one draw in their last four games. Mirassol is positioned 10th in the league table, with 17 points.

Palmeiras will notably be missing key players due to injuries. Paulinho and Murilo returned from the World Cup with medical issues, while Giay is also out due to a recent injury. Additionally, Estêvão has transferred to Chelsea and is unavailable. The likely starting lineup for Palmeiras includes Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Bruno Fuchs, Gómez, and Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno (Emi Martínez), Richard Ríos, and Mauricio; Allan, Facundo Torres, and Vitor Roque (Flaco López).

Conversely, Mirassol’s coach, Rafael Guanaes, has no injury or suspension concerns and welcomes back Neto Moura, who served a suspension in the last match. The new signings Felipe Jonatan, Alesson, and Carlos Eduardo are also available to play. The probable starting eleven for Mirassol consists of Walter; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Jemmes, and Reinaldo; Neto Moura, Danielzinho, and Gabriel; Yago Felipe (Alesson), Negueba, and Edson Carioca.

This match marks a significant moment in the rivalry, as it is the first time Palmeiras and Mirassol will compete in the Série A. Historically, the clubs have met 15 times in the state championship, where Palmeiras has won nine, Mirassol three, and there have been three draws.

With both teams eager to secure valuable points, this match promises to be an exciting encounter as they strive for their respective goals in the Brasileirão.