Palmeiras Faces Potential Changes Ahead of Atlético-MG Match

São Paulo, Brazil — Palmeiras may experience some lineup changes as they prepare to face Atlético-MG this Sunday at 5:30 PM (Brasília time) at Allianz Parque for the 15th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The team could be without midfielder Richard Ríos, who is on the verge of being sold to Benfica in Portugal. Ríos trained with the squad on Saturday but might not play as he could bid farewell to the club over the weekend.

If Ríos does not participate, Lucas Evangelista is expected to fill his position, although Emiliano Martínez is also a possibility for the role.

In contrast, there is good news for Palmeiras with the potential return of right-back Giay, who practiced normally after recovering from a right knee sprain he sustained during the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Giay’s status as a starter remains uncertain, as Coach Abel Ferreira typically avoids starting recently recovered players. Additionally, Flaco López is confirmed to miss the match due to accumulated yellow cards.

As they prepare for the match, Palmeiras is likely to field: Weverton; Mayke, Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gómez, and Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno, Lucas Evangelista (or Richard Ríos), and Raphael Veiga; Facundo Torres, Felipe Anderson, and Vitor Roque.

During Saturday’s training session, Palmeiras focused on positioning and tactics, emphasizing offensive and defensive movements. They concluded the session by practicing set pieces and finishing exercises.

Fans look forward to seeing how these potential changes impact the team’s performance against Atlético-MG.