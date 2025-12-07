Palmeiras to Field Reserve Squad Against Ceará in Season Finale

Fortaleza, CE — Palmeiras will face Ceará in the final round of the Campeonato Brasileiro on Sunday, December 7, at 4 PM (Brasília time) at Arena Castelão. The match will also be available on Premiere.

With a secured second-place finish in the league, Palmeiras has opted to rest key players including Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Andreas Pereira, and Vitor Roque, giving them an early vacation. This leaves the team short-handed, missing 11 players, including Piquerez and Raphael Veiga, who are suspended and others recovering from injuries.

The remaining players on the roster for the match will primarily be from the reserve squad. The expected lineup includes Carlos Miguel, Khellven, Benedetti, Micael, Jefté, Bruno Fuchs, Aníbal Moreno, and Mauricio, along with Allan, Sosa, and Flaco López. Young talents promoted from the team’s youth academy, such as Luiz Pacheco, are anticipated to gain playing time.

Palmeiras has accumulated 73 points this season and could finish with 76 points, well ahead of any teams behind them, reinforcing their solid position in the league.

Meanwhile, Ceará is coming off a defeat against Flamengo and currently sits in 15th place with 43 points, just outside the relegation zone. They are fighting hard for survival in the top division of Brazilian football.

Ceará will welcome back key players including defender Willian Machado and left-back Matheus Bahia, both returning from suspension. Coach Léo Condé is looking to secure another season in Série A with a strong performance against Palmeiras.