Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Libertadores final delayed to 6:15 PM Brasilia time

LIMA, Peru — The Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo has been pushed back to 6:15 PM local time on November 29, 2025. The delay, announced by Conmebol, is due to heavy traffic impacting Palmeiras’ team bus en route to Estadio Monumental U.

The match was originally scheduled to begin at 6 PM Brasilia time (4 PM local time). Announcement of the delay was made just under an hour before the game was set to start, as fans were informed via the stadium’s sound system.

The congestion caused the Palmeiras bus to arrive 40 minutes late, leading to complications with pre-game protocols that include warm-ups and national anthems. Lima has recently been reported as having some of the slowest traffic in Latin America, making it difficult for both teams and fans to arrive on time.

Both teams confirmed their lineups: Palmeiras will field Carlos Miguel, Khellven, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez, Bruno Fuchs, Andreas Pereira, Allan, Raphael Veiga, Flaco López, and Vitor Roque. Flamengo’s starters will include Rossi, Varela, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro, Erick Pulgar, Jorginho, Arrascaeta, Carrascal, Samuel Lino, and Bruno Henrique.

This match marks the second time these two Brazilian teams will face off in the Copa Libertadores final, with their first encounter in 2021 resulting in a victory for Palmeiras. Both clubs seek to become the only Brazilian team to win the tournament four times.

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira will be without starting goalkeeper Weverton due to injury. Meanwhile, Flamengo will miss key players Pedro and Gonzalo Plata.

The broadcast will be available on Globo (open TV), ESPN (cable TV), Ge TV, and Disney+.