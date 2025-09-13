Palmeiras Hosts Internacional in Crucial Brasileirão Match

São Paulo, Brazil — Palmeiras will face Internacional on Saturday, September 13, at 6:30 PM (Brasilia time) at Allianz Parque. This match is part of the 23rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro 2025.

Palmeiras currently sits in third place in the league with 43 points after 20 matches. They are unbeaten in their last nine games, making them the team with the longest current unbeaten streak in the competition. Following the international break, they expect the debut of Andreas Pereira, who has been cleared to play.

Internacional, however, is looking to turn things around. The team, known as Colorado, is in 10th place with 27 points, having come off a 2-1 victory against Fortaleza. They are hoping to secure a win at Allianz Parque for the first time and bolster their morale ahead of the Gre-Nal match next week.

Coach Abel Ferreira will not be on the sideline due to suspension, but he can count on Raphael Veiga, who returns from injury. Pereira’s arrival is a highlight for the match as fans anticipate his contributions. The probable lineup for Palmeiras includes Weverton; Khellven, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, and Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno, Lucas Evangelista, and Mauricio; Felipe Anderson, Flaco López, and Vitor Roque.

On the other side, Internacional will be without Bernabei, who is suspended. Roger Machado‘s strategy includes adjustments in the lineup, with Victor Gabriel stepping in at left-back. The team’s lineup might feature Rochet; Aguirre, Vitão, Juninho, and Victor Gabriel; Thiago Maia, Alan Rodríguez, Vitinho, Alan Patrick, and Carbonero; Ricardo Mathias.

This match will be broadcast live on Premiere and Sportv, and the referee for the match will be Lucas Paulo Torezin from Paraná. Given the context of both teams—Palmeiras fighting to keep pace with the leaders and Internacional aiming for a turnaround—the match is set to be an exciting encounter.