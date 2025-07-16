Palmeiras and Mirassol to Clash in Paulistão Showdown Tonight

São Paulo, Brazil – Palmeiras faces Mirassol in the 14th round of the Paulistão this Wednesday evening. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. Brasília time at Allianz Parque.

The two teams have met 15 times in history, with Palmeiras winning nine times, Mirassol three times, and three matches ending in a draw.

Palmeiras enters the match after suffering losses in its last two games before competing in the Club World Cup. Currently, the team is fifth in the league standings with 22 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, Mirassol has had a more favorable streak, taking nine out of the last 12 available points. The team is now in tenth place with 17 points. However, they had two previous matches postponed due to scheduling conflicts with World Cup teams Botafogo and Fluminense.

Palmeiras’ coach Abel Ferreira is dealing with several injuries, including Murilo, who is still recovering, and Paulinho, who is out for the rest of the season following surgery. Additionally, Verdão will play without Estêvão, who recently transferred to Chelsea. Mayke is set to start as the right-back, while Veiga will be in the midfield.

Mirassol’s coach Rafael Guanaes has no players missing due to injuries. Neto Moura returns from suspension, but Carlos Eduardo has not been called up. The starting lineup will include Alesson and Edson Carioca, while Felipe Jonatan and Chico da Costa are on the bench.

This highly anticipated match promises excitement as both teams look to improve their standings in the tournament.