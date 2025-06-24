Sports
Palmeiras Moves to Strengthen Squad Amid Paulinho’s Injury Concerns
São Paulo, Brazil — Palmeiras is taking swift action in the transfer market to address concerns raised by head coach Abel Ferreira over the team’s attacking options. The club is looking for a new forward as worries grow around the fitness of Paulinho, who has struggled with a serious injury.
According to BolaVip, the Palmeiras management accelerated their search for a striker to provide additional options for Ferreira as the season progresses. The urgency stems from Paulinho’s ongoing rehabilitation, which has not yet reached a satisfactory level. Despite returning to some play, the medical staff is cautious about his full recovery.
Paulinho, signed at the beginning of the year to be a key player on the left wing, has missed significant time due to his injury. The club cannot afford to overlook the risk of him being sidelined again. Adding to the urgency, Palmeiras is set to lose Estevão, who has been sold and will depart after the FIFA Club World Cup.
The coaching staff has outlined specific requirements for a new player: speed, dribbling skills, and the ability to contribute with goals and assists. The objective is to find a player who can compete for a starting spot, providing strategic alternatives for Ferreira, particularly in tightly contested matches.
With Ferreira’s endorsement and a clear need identified, Palmeiras is evaluating options in the South American market and also keeping an eye on European prospects. Club president Leila Pereira has instructed the football department to expedite discussions to announce a signing soon. Fans should expect updates in the coming weeks, as the club prepares for a calculated investment to address one of the few weaknesses in their otherwise successful squad.
