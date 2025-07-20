Sports
Palmeiras Sells Richard Ríos to Benfica for €30 Million
São Paulo, Brazil — Palmeiras has finalized the sale of midfielder Richard Ríos to Benfica, Portugal, on Sunday morning. The 25-year-old player will sign a five-year contract and bid farewell to fans later today at 5:30 PM before the match against Atlético-MG, though he will not participate in the game.
According to reports, Benfica will pay 30 million euros (approximately R$ 194 million) for Ríos. Of this amount, Palmeiras will retain 70% of the transfer fee, which is about R$ 135.8 million. The remaining percentage will be distributed between Guarani, which will receive 13.4%, and Flamengo, which is entitled to 6.6%.
Both clubs are expected to finalize the paperwork for the transfer on the same day. With this deal, Ríos will no longer represent Palmeiras, where he has been one of the key players this season.
Initially, in negotiations with Roma, Ríos considered giving up the 10% of the transfer fee owed to him. However, with Benfica, he managed to retain that percentage, and the Portuguese club will pay him directly.
Palmeiras is now actively searching for a suitable replacement for Ríos. The midfielder joined the team in 2023 for R$ 7 million and has seen his value increase significantly since then.
Throughout his time at Palmeiras, Ríos made 138 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists. He helped the club secure the Campeonato Brasileiro in 2023 and the Campeonato Paulista in 2024. The club hopes to find a strong replacement to maintain their competitive performance in the league.
Recent Posts
- Palmeiras Sells Richard Ríos to Benfica for €30 Million
- Chris Gotterup Aims for Glory at British Open After Scottish Win
- Bronx Zoo’s World of Darkness Exhibit Reopens After 16 Years
- Rebuilding the Friendship: McGinley and Clarke Reflect on Golf’s Legacy
- Israeli Historian Claims Actions in Gaza Meet Genocide Definition
- Ohio State Fair Introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Deviled Eggs
- Poppi Agrees to $8.9 Million Settlement Over Health Claims
- Judo Coach Blames JetBlue for Permanent Eye Injury From Hot Coffee Spill
- Alison Sweeney Embraces Life Away from Hollywood in Exclusive Interview
- Lois Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg
- UN Report Accuses Rwanda of Supporting Rebel Group in DRC Conflict
- Jess Carter Resigns from Social Media Amid Racial Abuse Accusations
- Rory McIlroy Shines, But Scottie Scheffler Leads British Open at Portrush
- Scottie Scheffler Leads at 2025 Open Championship Final Round
- Shark Week 2025: New Shows and Streaming Details Revealed
- Scheffler Leads as Rose Struggles with Shanks at The Open
- Brandon Straka Discusses Late Night Show Cancellations on Fox News
- ASEAN U-23 Cup Set to Start in Indonesia This July
- Rising Greens Fees at Royal Portrush Ahead of 2025 Open Championship
- Loïs Boisson Reaches First WTA Final in Hamburg