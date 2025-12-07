Palmer Luckey Predicts Subterranean Future for Warfare

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, has stirred up debate on social media after suggesting that the future of warfare may lie underground. At the Internet Marketing Association‘s IMPACT 25 conference in early October, he expressed his belief that the subterranean domain could become the defining space for 21st century national defense.

“I actually believe that the subterranean domain will be the defining space. But nobody agrees with me, and every time I talk about it, I sound insane to people,” Luckey said. He pointed out that there is more crust on Earth than there is air or surface land, indicating that military vehicles designed to navigate through the Earth’s crust could play a significant role in future conflicts.

Luckey elaborated on the advantages of underground vehicles, stating, “All of those benefits are massively, massively compounded when you are in the crust of the Earth. It’s very hard to target something that is five miles under the surface.” He emphasized that while submarines have advantages in terms of stealth and maneuverability, subterranean vehicles could offer even greater capabilities.

Despite the skepticism he faces, Luckey mentioned that he has built working prototypes of such technology, although he refrained from providing specific details. He humorously acknowledged the challenge of marketing this concept, saying he needed a better term than “subterranean warfare” to generate interest.

The conversation about combating threats underground is not entirely far-fetched. In late 2021, DARPA hosted a Subterranean Challenge focused on developing robotic navigation systems for underground environments. Additionally, Israel has been exploring tunnel warfare tactics in Gaza, reflecting the growing military interest in underground domains.

In this dialogue at the conference, Luckey also criticized media coverage of his work, calling himself a “propagandist” for defending his company against perceived unfair treatment. He specifically referred to a Wall Street Journal article that he felt misrepresented Anduril’s operations. “The WSJ obviously set out to write a Watergate-style ‘expose’ of Anduril,” he said.

While some may dismiss Luckey’s vision as unrealistic, he has garnered attention for challenging traditional notions of war and defense. The emergence of new military technologies, including the development of subterranean vehicles, suggests that the future of conflict may take unexpected turns.