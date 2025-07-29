Palo Alto Networks Considers $20 Billion Acquisition of CyberArk Software

Bengaluru, India – Palo Alto Networks is in discussions to acquire CyberArk Software, a deal that could value the Israeli cybersecurity company at over $20 billion. This news was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations.

The potential acquisition reflects Palo Alto Networks’ ongoing strategy to enhance its cybersecurity offerings amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape. CyberArk specializes in identity security and privileged access management, and its technologies could strengthen Palo Alto’s portfolio.

CyberArk has been a significant player in the cybersecurity market, focusing on protecting organizations’ most sensitive information. Both companies have not publicly commented on the reports regarding the acquisition.

The discussions come at a time when demand for robust cybersecurity solutions has surged, as companies are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks. By acquiring CyberArk, Palo Alto Networks would aim to bolster its capabilities in protecting enterprise environments.

As of now, the conversations are ongoing, and it remains unclear when or if a definitive agreement will be reached. Industry experts believe that if finalized, this acquisition could reshape the cybersecurity landscape.