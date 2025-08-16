Entertainment
Pamela Anderson Denies Romance with Liam Neeson is Just for Publicity
Los Angeles, CA — Pamela Anderson is reportedly enjoying her budding romance with fellow actor Liam Neeson, but she is frustrated by rumors suggesting their relationship is merely a publicity stunt.
A source close to Anderson, 58, told the National Enquirer that it is “insulting” for people to think she would fake a romance to promote a film. “That is so not her style,” the source said. “She’s in everything she does and has always been genuine with the public, to a fault.”
Despite the gossip, the source emphasized that Anderson is “falling hard and fast” for Neeson, 73. They described Neeson as “soulful, sensitive and intelligent,” adding that Anderson appreciates his preference for privacy and his dislike for red carpet events.
“She’s way more interested in nesting than doing the Hollywood thing,” the source concluded. Anderson has a history of whirlwind romances, including a brief marriage to Tommy Lee and a complicated relationship with Rick Saloman.
“The relationship blossomed out of a mutual appreciation for the simpler things in life,” another insider revealed earlier this month. “They’ve bonded over shared interests, including their love for nature, classic films, and a slower pace.”
Anderson’s past romances have often been public and dramatic, but this time she is taking things slow with Neeson.
