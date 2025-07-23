Entertainment
Pamela Anderson Kisses Liam Neeson at ‘The Naked Gun’ Premiere
London, England — Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson stirred excitement on the red carpet during the U.K. premiere of their upcoming film, ‘The Naked Gun,’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. The 58-year-old actress surprised fans by planting a kiss on Neeson’s cheek, who is 73, as they posed for photos together.
In this reboot-sequel, Anderson plays Beth, a femme fatale who captures the attention of Neeson’s character, Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original detective Frank Drebin. ‘I feel like I’ve just started my career now,’ Anderson said, expressing her enthusiasm for the role.
Throughout filming, Anderson praised the experience, noting that it “shows a different side of me.” In an earlier interview, she mentioned how her roles lately serve as a form of healing for her. ‘I went straight to the Playboy Mansion, met all these people, and life just kept going,’ she recalled.
Anderson and Neeson have developed a close friendship during filming. ‘I think I have a friend forever in Liam,’ she told Entertainment Weekly. Neeson also expressed his fondness for Anderson, stating, ‘With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.’ He described her as ‘terrific to work with’ and noted her lack of ego.
Theirs is not just a professional relationship; Anderson emphasizes the intimate gestures they shared, such as preparing baked goods for Neeson and his caring acts during filming. ‘He wrapped his coat around me when I was cold,’ she mentioned. Though both are currently single, they have maintained that their bond is platonic.
The ‘Naked Gun’ film, which opens in theaters on August 1, 2025, also features a star-studded cast including Paul Walter Hauser and Busta Rhymes. Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film promises a blend of the comedy and action that made the original series beloved.
