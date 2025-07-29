Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Attend Premiere with Their Sons

NEW YORK, NY — The stars of the upcoming comedy-action movie, The Naked Gun, turned heads at their New York premiere on July 28. Actors Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, walked the red carpet with their sons, creating a memorable family affair.

Anderson was accompanied by her two sons, Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The trio posed together, showcasing a striking family resemblance. Neeson also brought his sons, Micheál Richardson, 30, and Daniel Neeson, 28, to the event, honoring the legacy of his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

Anderson dazzled in a chic blue gown complemented by sheer black gloves, while Neeson opted for a classic gray suit. Their sons looked sharp as well, with Dylan in a brown suit and Brandon in a navy blue ensemble, adding to the family’s sophisticated appearance.

The Naked Gun, set to hit theaters on August 1, features Neeson in the role of Frank Drebin, Jr., the son of the legendary Police Squad lieutenant portrayed by Leslie Nielsen in the original series. Anderson plays the alluring Beth Davenport, who finds herself entangled in a murder investigation involving her brother.

While posing for photos, the camaraderie between Anderson and Neeson was palpable. Anderson expressed her fondness for Neeson, stating, “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.” Neeson shared his admiration for Anderson in a previous interview, where he called her “terrific to work with,” highlighting her down-to-earth nature.

Attendees described the premiere as a delightful mix of high-profile glamour and family warmth. The lively atmosphere was further enriched by the affectionate banter between the co-stars on stage and during media interactions.

Fans eagerly await The Naked Gun’s release, hoping it will deliver laughs while paying homage to the beloved franchise.