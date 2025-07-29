Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Spark Romance Rumors During Film Promotion

London, England – Rumors of a potential romance are swirling around actors Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson as they promote their new film, The Naked Gun, set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025. The duo appeared together at the film’s U.K. premiere on July 22, causing quite a stir with their affectionate gestures.

During the red carpet event, Anderson surprised fans by giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek. Dressed elegantly in a plum-colored gown, Anderson and Neeson, who looked dapper in a gray suit, seemed to enjoy each other’s company, igniting speculation about a possible romantic relationship.

Neeson, 72, spoke highly of Anderson, stating he is “madly in love” with her and praising her performance as “real, funny, and incredibly sexy.” In an interview, he expressed, “She’s just terrific to work with. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson reciprocated Neeson’s affections, calling their connection “very sincere” and indicating that she would gladly work with him again, saying, “I’ll follow him anywhere.” Fans have voiced their hopes for the two to pursue a romantic relationship, with social media buzzing about their chemistry.

In addition to their onscreen chemistry, the pair have shared moments off set. Anderson reportedly baked Neeson sourdough bread and cookies during filming, showcasing a personal side to their professional relationship. Neeson expressed his appreciation for her baking, stating, “That sourdough bread was something else.”

Despite the flirting and affectionate gestures, neither Anderson nor Neeson has confirmed the nature of their relationship outside the film. However, it is evident that they have developed a strong bond while working together. Anderson noted how much she valued the experience of sharing the screen with Neeson, indicating they possess a unique friendship that transcends their roles in The Naked Gun.