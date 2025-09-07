Pamela Anderson Rejects PR Stunt Rumors at Deauville Film Festival

Deauville, France — Pamela Anderson accepted the Deauville Talent Award on Friday, September 5, at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival. During her acceptance speech, the 58-year-old actress addressed rumors about her relationship with Liam Neeson, asserting that she does not participate in publicity stunts.

Anderson stated, “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love, and I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.” Her comments followed reports suggesting that her relationship with Neeson, 73, was merely a promotional tactic.

Rumors about the couple began circulating in July 2025, following their work on the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun. A source had described them as “smitten,” but as their publicity appearances continued into August, speculation arose that the romance was staged.

<p"Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt," a source close to the project revealed. Another insider emphasized their genuine connection, stating, "There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

In her speech, Anderson also expressed gratitude for her career, saying, “I realize how lucky I am and I’m grateful to be a part of pop culture. It undermines the goal. One has the cultivated mystique, which is invaluable to a film actor.”

She mentioned a past project with a famous German director that never materialized, saying, “Wherever you are, I’m ready to dive into the end with any of you. It would be an honor and a privilege.” After her success in 2023’s The Last Showgirl, Anderson is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Place to Be and Queen of the Falls.

The Deauville American Film Festival runs until September 14, showcasing numerous films and attracting various stars. Anderson’s outspoken rejection of the PR stunt allegations marks a significant moment in her career revival.