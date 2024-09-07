Entertainment
Pamela Anderson Shines at Toronto Film Festival with New Role in The Last Showgirl
Pamela Anderson received significant attention at the Toronto International Film Festival following the world premiere of her latest film, The Last Showgirl. During a question and answer session, she expressed how she prepared for her role as Shelley, a Vegas showgirl facing the closure of her long-running performance. Anderson remarked, ‘I think I’ve been getting ready my whole life for this role.’
Anderson also acknowledged the rarity of her opportunity, stating, ‘It’s the first time I ever read a good script, first of all,’ which elicited laughter from the audience. Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl is considered her most substantial work to date and has garnered favorable reviews.
The film coincides with a cultural reassessment of Anderson’s career, which has often been defined by tabloid headlines and media scrutiny. In the film, Anderson’s character, Shelley, demands recognition for her passion as a performer, paralleling Anderson’s own advocacy for self-respect and dignity.
Previously known for her role in the 1996 film Barb Wire, Anderson has been on a journey of reclaiming her narrative, particularly in light of recent projects such as the Hulu miniseries and her Netflix documentary. In the documentary, she candidly addresses personal experiences and the struggles she has faced throughout her life.
The Last Showgirl presents a more serious and tender exploration of her character’s life compared to her past roles. The screenplay, written by Kate Gersten, draws inspiration from Gersten’s experiences observing showgirls, leading to the creation of Shelley, a character who has dedicated over 30 years to her performance.
In her role, Anderson portrays Shelley with a blend of sweetness and naivete as she navigates the impending end of her show. The film captures a pivotal moment in Shelley’s life, where she confronts her identity outside of her career, further mirrored by experiences from Anderson’s own life.
During the Q&A, the emotional responses from cast members, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Billie Lourd, highlighted the film’s impact. Lourd described her role as ‘cathartic,’ echoing the connection between Shelley’s experience and family dynamics.
