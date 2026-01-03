Panama’s Artistic Soul and Cultural Heritage Thrives in Portobelo

PORTOBELO, Panama — In the coastal village of Portobelo, Sandra Eleta, at 83 years old, is known as the Great Witch. With a regal presence and a wry sense of humor, she has spent over 50 years creating a vibrant artist’s residency at her home, often referred to as The Witch’s Abode.

Eleta’s eclectic compound features folkloric murals, feathered masks, and reflective artwork that honors the community’s African heritage, particularly the descendants of enslaved Africans brought by Spanish colonists in the 1500s. Guests experience the warmth of her hospitality, as she greets visitors with hugs and chilled wine, encouraging creativity with her mantra: “While here, you are free to do whatever you’d like to do.”

As travelers seek to explore Panama beyond its famous canal, Portobelo offers a unique glimpse into a different world characterized by rich history and natural beauty. On a recent road trip, photographer Rose and I ventured to Portobelo, away from the bustling capital of Panama City. The journey provided a taste of the country’s diverse landscapes and cultures.

“Life here is different than anywhere else in Panama,” Eleta remarked while we enjoyed local ceviche at an outdoor table. She noted that the atmosphere feels reminiscent of a Gabriel García Márquez novel. Over the next two days, we explored the nearby ruins of the Fortress of San Fernando de Omoa, built during the 1700s, which stands as a haunting reminder of Portobelo’s past as a critical shipping port.

The rich lore of Portobelo is palpable, especially when visiting the Church of San Felipe, home to the revered Black Christ statue, a symbol of spiritual faith and resistance. Thousands of pilgrims make the journey to the statue annually, illustrating the deep cultural significance it holds for Afro-Panamanians.

Eleta’s hotel serves as a haven for artists, where the atmosphere inspires creativity. The local food scene also reflects the region’s cultural tapestry, emphasizing ingredients and dishes that carry African influences. After meals of shrimp cooked in coconut sauce, we ventured to secluded beaches, embracing the unrefined beauty of Portobelo’s coast.

Leaving Portobelo, we journeyed to Guna Yala, an archipelago famed for its stunning landscapes and Indigenous Guna culture. The Guna people maintain autonomy and their way of life, with many navigating the waters in traditional canoes.

Every day spent moving from island to island offered experiences unique to this part of Panama, such as paddleboarding over stingrays and enjoying locally prepared seafood. Eleta emphasizes the need for greater awareness of these lesser-known areas, sharing that many Panamanians often overlook them.

As our exploration continued, we realized Panama, with its layers of history, culture, and natural beauty, provides a refreshing alternative to the more commercialized tourist spots. The melding of these elements creates a rich experience awaiting those willing to explore beyond common routes.