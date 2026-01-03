Entertainment
Panama’s Artistic Soul and Cultural Heritage Thrives in Portobelo
PORTOBELO, Panama — In the coastal village of Portobelo, Sandra Eleta, at 83 years old, is known as the Great Witch. With a regal presence and a wry sense of humor, she has spent over 50 years creating a vibrant artist’s residency at her home, often referred to as The Witch’s Abode.
Eleta’s eclectic compound features folkloric murals, feathered masks, and reflective artwork that honors the community’s African heritage, particularly the descendants of enslaved Africans brought by Spanish colonists in the 1500s. Guests experience the warmth of her hospitality, as she greets visitors with hugs and chilled wine, encouraging creativity with her mantra: “While here, you are free to do whatever you’d like to do.”
As travelers seek to explore Panama beyond its famous canal, Portobelo offers a unique glimpse into a different world characterized by rich history and natural beauty. On a recent road trip, photographer Rose and I ventured to Portobelo, away from the bustling capital of Panama City. The journey provided a taste of the country’s diverse landscapes and cultures.
“Life here is different than anywhere else in Panama,” Eleta remarked while we enjoyed local ceviche at an outdoor table. She noted that the atmosphere feels reminiscent of a Gabriel García Márquez novel. Over the next two days, we explored the nearby ruins of the Fortress of San Fernando de Omoa, built during the 1700s, which stands as a haunting reminder of Portobelo’s past as a critical shipping port.
The rich lore of Portobelo is palpable, especially when visiting the Church of San Felipe, home to the revered Black Christ statue, a symbol of spiritual faith and resistance. Thousands of pilgrims make the journey to the statue annually, illustrating the deep cultural significance it holds for Afro-Panamanians.
Eleta’s hotel serves as a haven for artists, where the atmosphere inspires creativity. The local food scene also reflects the region’s cultural tapestry, emphasizing ingredients and dishes that carry African influences. After meals of shrimp cooked in coconut sauce, we ventured to secluded beaches, embracing the unrefined beauty of Portobelo’s coast.
Leaving Portobelo, we journeyed to Guna Yala, an archipelago famed for its stunning landscapes and Indigenous Guna culture. The Guna people maintain autonomy and their way of life, with many navigating the waters in traditional canoes.
Every day spent moving from island to island offered experiences unique to this part of Panama, such as paddleboarding over stingrays and enjoying locally prepared seafood. Eleta emphasizes the need for greater awareness of these lesser-known areas, sharing that many Panamanians often overlook them.
As our exploration continued, we realized Panama, with its layers of history, culture, and natural beauty, provides a refreshing alternative to the more commercialized tourist spots. The melding of these elements creates a rich experience awaiting those willing to explore beyond common routes.
Recent Posts
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts