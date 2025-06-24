Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match

HOUSTON, Texas — Panama’s national soccer team aims to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup as they prepare to face Jamaica on Tuesday, June 24. Having beaten Guatemala last Friday, Panama now holds six points in Group C.

The match is crucial for both teams, as they vie for advancement in the tournament. A draw would suffice for Panama to qualify as group leaders, while a defeat could complicate their situation if Guatemala beats Guadalupe in another match.

Panama currently leads the group thanks to a significant goal difference of +3. Coach Luis Fernando Tena stressed the importance of staying focused despite being in a favorable position.

“We need to be careful against the Reggae Boyz. Every point counts,” Tena said in a press conference prior to the match.

The game will be broadcast for free in the United States on various platforms, including Univision. Fans in Mexico can catch the action on ViX, while viewers in Panama can tune in via ESPN.

On the other hand, Jamaica is also determined to secure their advancement after starting the tournament strongly. They currently sit on equal points with Guatemala, making the upcoming match vital for their chances of progression.

Both teams are in need of a win, but for different reasons. Panama hopes to cement their status at the top of the group, while Jamaica seeks to climb further up the rankings.

The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM ET at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Rubio Rubín, a forward for Guatemala, expressed his determination ahead of their own match against Guadalupe, emphasizing that every game from now on is critical for their campaign.