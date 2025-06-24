Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash

MIAMI – Panama will face Jamaica on Tuesday in a key Group C match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This meeting marks the third time the nations have clashed in Gold Cup history.

Jamaica currently holds a slight advantage with one win and one draw against Panama. Their only Gold Cup victory came in the 2019 quarterfinals when they won 1-0 in Philadelphia. However, Panama has the upper hand in all-time meetings, with a record of 6-2-2 over the last ten encounters.

So far in this tournament, Panama is undefeated, having scored six goals and conceded only two. Their current standing is bolstered by a narrow 1-0 win against Guatemala, placing them at the top of the group. Jamaica, after securing its first victory in the tournament, sits in second place and must defeat Panama for a chance to take the group lead.

A loss for Jamaica could spell disaster, possibly eliminating them from the tournament depending on the outcome of the Guadeloupe-Guatemala match. The Reggae Boyz last missed the knockout stage in the 2009 Gold Cup.

Historically, the teams have met 19 times across all competitions, with Panama winning nine, Jamaica winning four, and six matches ending in a draw. The last two official matches saw Jamaica claim victories, including a 1-0 win in the recent Concacaf Nations League.

The match will significantly impact the standings in Group C as both teams aim for a strong finish. It remains to be seen how the teams will fare against each other on Tuesday.