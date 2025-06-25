Panama and Honduras Clash in Gold Cup Quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — Panama faces Honduras in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Gold Cup on Saturday, June 28, aiming to advance further in the tournament. After a strong group stage performance, Panama is eager to redeem themselves after losing the finals to Mexico in 2023.

The Canaleros secured their spot in the quarterfinals by finishing first in Group C, winning all three of their matches, which included victories over Guatemala, Jamaica, and Guadeloupe. This success has heightened expectations for the team, as they compete on U.S. and Canadian soil.

Honduras, on the other hand, qualified as the second team in Group B, trailing only Canada, a formidable opponent that was a semifinalist in the last Copa America. The Catrachos aim to build on their performance from the last Gold Cup, where they failed to advance past the group stage, and they are determined to go further this time.

The quarterfinal match is set for Saturday at the State Farm Stadium, providing fans an opportunity to see the two nations battle for a chance at the title. Tickets are available at various price points depending on seating location.

Amid the excitement over this match, the Mexican national team is also preparing for their encounter with Costa Rica, scheduled for June 22. As they gear up for the Gold Cup and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup, hopes are high for a successful tournament.

According to reports, both teams have been training hard and focusing on strategy in preparation for their upcoming matches. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an action-packed quarterfinal showdown.